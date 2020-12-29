Bye Bye 2020: Deepika Padukone at JNU, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Virushka's pregnancy: Year's Top 10 news

As the year is coming to an end, we've got a recap of what went around and made headlines in 2020. From COVID 19 to Deepika Padukone to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, check out the top 10 news of the year.

2020 has been a year that has been a hard one for many reasons. Many would look back on it as a year that gave everyone a chance to reflect on their lives. Even in showbiz, the year remained filled with ups and downs. From losing one of the most loved stars Sushant Singh Rajput to a tragic death to COVID 19 hitting Bollywood actors like the Bachchan family, the year went by with some of the most unexpected news and events. Good news too came this year in abundance as stars like Virat Kohli and announced the news about expecting their first child on social media and later, Kareena Kapoor Khan and also revealed about the stork visiting them.Â

Not just this, the good samaritan in Bollywood, Sonu Sood also came out to help those in need at the right time and was the talk of the town throughout the year. With a mix of good and bad, check out 2020's top 10 News.Â

1. visits JNU after the attack on students

Just before the release of her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone went ahead and became a part of the student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The clashes at the University had resulted in several students taking to the streets and protesting against the government and the police for entering the campus and beating up students. Deepika joined the protest in solidarity with the students for about 10 minutes and met up with the injured student. The actress managed to make headlines due to the same as the netizens were divided over her move just before the release of her film Chhapaak that was related to an acid attack survivor's fight to ban acid sale in India. Post her visit to JNU in Delhi, there was a 'Boycott Chhapaak' trend on Twitter.Â

2.COVID 19 hitting Bollywood stars like Bachchan family, Kanika Kapoor & more

The biggest news of 2020 has been the COVID 19 crisis. The Coronavirus pandemic was quick to spread among people in India and many big stars from Bollywood also contracted COVID. The first name that came out was singer Kanika Kapoor who had returned from London and was tested positive while she was in her hometown. It led to huge hue & and cry as the singer was accused of negligence as well. Later, she recovered and headed back to London. Many other stars like Kiran Kumar, Raju Kher, and others also were diagnosed with COVID 19 and they bravely battled it. However, major headlines were made with the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and tested positive for COVID 19. The 4 remained at the hospital and were discharged after they tested negative. Abhishek was the last one to be discharged and the actor has since then been urging all to wear masks. The latest victims of COVID include stars like , , Raj Mehta, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Maniesh Paul. Many other stars from Bollywood had contracted COVID and were able to battle it out and defeat it.Â

3. Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise at 34

The biggest and most heartbreaking news to hit the headlines in 2020 was about the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead at his house in Mumbai on June 14 and initial reports of the police dubbed it as a suicide. The Mumbai Police reportedly filed an accidental death report and later began probing the case. An angle of depression was brought in which later was turned into nepotism pressure on SSR and hence, many big names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma and others were questioned in connection to their projects with the late actor. Meanwhile, Sushant's family and fans continue to crusade for justice and got support from stars like and Shekhar Suman and others. Pressure from fans came in to conduct a CBI probe in Sushant's death as many believed that the actor could not end his life. Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, also requested Amit Shah via a social media post for CBI intervention. However, it was by July end that Sushant's family went ahead and accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetment to suicide. They filed an FIR in Patna Police station and the course of probe changed henceforth.Â

4. Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty named accused in SSR's death, subsequent arrests

After Sushant's father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and their family in Patna and levelled serious allegations related to abetment to suicide, money related fraud and more, the Enforcement Directorate was involved and they began probing the case from money laundering angle. Rhea, Showik, their family, late Sushant's mangers, accountants, staff and more were called in for questioning by ED officials several times. Later, Patna Police also began probing the FIR against Rhea and her family and hence, Rhea filed a caveat in the Supreme Court questioning the jurisdiction over Sushant's case as he had passed away in Mumbai. Later, the case was fought by Rhea's lawyer and Sushant's lawyer in the Supreme Court over jurisdiction. In the meantime, the Bihar Government met up with Sushant's father and forwarded a request to the center to transfer the case to CBI. The request was approved and the SC was informed. The CBI began probing the case and Rhea, Showik and others were questioned time and again. ED also uncovered some transactions pertaining to drugs and hence, the Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved. Rhea and Showik were questioned and later, they were arrested after a raid at their house in connection with the drug angle. Rhea remained in custody for a month and later was released on bail while Showik stayed longer and then was released.Â

5. The drug nexus probe involving Deepika, , & others

While probing Sushant's drug case, the NCB began going after several drug peddlers and subsequently, many big names came out in connection with the drug nexus. Certain chats between Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha revealed drug connection. Jaya Saha's chat with Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash led to the discovery of certain conversations with the star too. Hence, Deepika Padukone was also called in for questioning with Karishma Prakash. On the other hand, due to the drug angle coming out in Sushant's case, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned by the NCB about the same. While nothing has been revealed about the investigation, the coming out of the big names of Bollywood in connection to the alleged drug case left netizens shocked. Amid all this, several boycott trends began on social media and many stars were reportedly trolled. More recently, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh were arrested in a drugs probe and the case is still going on. They were later released on bail. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend were also called for questioning after Gabriella Demetriades's brother was arrested in connection with a drug case.Â

6. Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct

During the year, actress Payal Ghosh took to her social media account to accuse filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. The actress explained her ordeal in a post and alleged that the filmmaker took advantage of her. Post that, she even approached NCW Chief Sharma who asked her to file a written complaint. Post the allegations, Anurag Kashyap took to social media to categorically deny them and also released a statement via his lawyer and slammed Payal's claims. Payal Ghosh went on to file a complaint at a police station in Mumbai and demanded justice for herself. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also was summoned by the police for questioning. Later, Payal Ghosh met up with Union minister Ramdas Athawale and got support from him. The case is currently being probed by the Mumbai police. However, Payal had recently questioned the pace of the investigation and tweeted about it on her social media handle too.Â

7. Sonu Sood- The messiah

Amid the COVID 19 crisis when the lockdown was announced, several migrant laborers were stuck in several parts of the country and began their journey on foot to their hometowns. During their journey on foot, many suffered tremendously and this could not be witnessed by Sonu Sood. The actor came forward and did whatever he could to help the needy. From arranging buses to flights to help provide employment to resources, Sonu went out of his way to help those who were suffering in desperate times. Not just this, post the lockdown got over, people continued to reach out to Sonu and he has continued to help them. Connecting with people via social media, Sonu has made a huge impact on the lives of many. From chartering flights and bringing back stranded students to helping unemployed youth to arranging medicines and beds for those ailing, Sonu has truly emerged as a messiah for many. For this, Sonu remained in news throughout the year and has even been recognised by the UN for his humanitarian work. He was awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), for his philanthropic services during the coronavirus lockdown. too lauded the actor for his contribution in the hour of need.Â

8. Theatres shutdown and subsequent OTT Boom

Due to the COVID 19 crisis in the country, several restrictions were imposed and cinema suffered the most. Theatres across the nation were shut down in March and that resulted in huge losses for several films and filmmakers. Due to the same, several releases were postponed and shoots too were stalled. TV serial shoots too were stopped and it was due to this that OTT platforms began to thrive and their viewership increased. Seeing the increasing popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus and more, filmmakers and producers also began exploring the choice of selling their films to these platforms. Hence, several films bypassed theatrical release and were released on OTT platforms. Gulabo Sitabo, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Coolie No 1, Lootcase, Laxmii, and more came out on OTT platforms. Several new talented stars were recognised and entertainment found a new form in these platforms. Even after the reopening of theatres, OTT releases are on the rise owing to COVID 19 risk. Hence, 2020 can truly be called the year of rise of OTT platforms in India.Â

9. Kangana Ranaut- Shiv Sena fiasco, demolition of house and Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh

Another person, who has remained in the news for several reasons, some good and some not so good, is Kangana Ranaut. The actress began making headlines when she came out in support of the CBI probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and slammed Bollywood for their silence. Post that, Kangana also got into a verbal war of words with Shiv Sena's leader Sanjay Raut. The actress apparently had taken to social media and made a comment in the context of Mumbai and POK. That did not go down well with many and the Shiv Sena leader also hit back at her with an abusive comment. Amid this, she got into trouble with BMC as they alleged illegal construction at her office in Mumbai and came to demolish her property. The actress was on her way to Mumbai when her house was partially demolished by the BMC officials on September 9. Post that, the actress hit back at the Maharashtra Government via a video and also met up with the Governor of Maharashtra in this regard. Currently, Kangana is pursuing a case against BMC and has claimed damages from them for damaging her property. While this was another reason for her to remain in headlines, Kangana also recently got into trouble over her tweets as a complainant filed a case in court alleging that her tweets have been creating a rift in society and alleged that they spread religious hatred. The case is currently going on. Another reason for which Kangana remained in headlines was her Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress had been expressing her opinion over the farmers' protest this month when she mistook the identity of a Sikh old lady protestor. This led to a huge war of words between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana that remained in news for over 2 days.Â

10. Baby Boom in Bollywood- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

While 2020 brought a lot of bad news, it also brought some cheer in the form of good news for certain celebs. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce the news of them expecting their first child in the cutest way. The couple shared a photo in which Anushka was seen with a baby bump and Virat was posing with her. The news surprised everyone, pleasently. The couple is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. After Anushka, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan also announced that they are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The actress has been seen in the city flaunting her baby bump and fans have been excited for Saif and Kareena. Not just this, several other couples announced that they were expecting. RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao also were expecting their baby and were blessed with a baby boy. The couple surprised everyone with their pregnancy announcement. Besides this, TV stars Teejay Sidhu-Karanvir Bohra, Anita Hassanandini and Rohit Reddy also were expecting babies. Teejay and Karanvir welcomed a baby girl recently.Â

