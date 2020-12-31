Bye Bye 2020: Dil Bechara to Dus Bahane 2.0; Top 10 Bollywood songs of the year

As we bid adieu to 2020, here is a look at top 10 Bollywood numbers which went on to become chartbusters this year.

Music is an important part of life and when it comes to movies, music plays an integral part of the story. After all, it helps the audience connect with the characters and their stories. In fact, given the standstill mode due to COVID 19 outbreak, this music helped us fight the lonely times, isn’t it? Many times, the music of the song ends leaves an everlasting impact on the audience and becomes a chartbuster even if the movie has opened to an average response.

This year, while the theatrical releases were limited and many Bollywood movies opted for a digital release, there have been some songs which were the chart-toppers throughout the year and struck the right chord with our hearts like Dil Bechara, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, etc. And then, our Bollywood movies also witnessed the trend of remake songs some of which also managed to impress the audience like Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Illeagan Weapon 2.0 and many more. While the year was a musical treat for the music buffs, as 2020 is coming to an end, here’s a look at top 10 Bollywood songs of the year.

Hasina Pagal Deewani

This song, which was featured in Kiara Advani and Aditya seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, happens to be a remake of Mika Singh’s song Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. Sung by Mika and Asees Kaur, the song was a peppy track that would make you want to wear your dancing shoes.

Dil Bechara

This track was from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara. The movie had touched millions of hearts as it marked Sushant’s last project and the title track proved to be magical for the audience. AR Rahman’s music and soulful voice touched the right chords of hearts and it became the new anthem for the youth.

Shayad

A soulful track from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran starrer Love Aaj Kal was sung by Arijit Singh and won a lot of appreciation. Arijit went on to recreate his magic with this track and it went on to become a chartbuster

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of multiple talents and there is no doubt about it. While we had loved his performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, his song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho went on to become the love ballad of the year. After all, it projected all the emotions of a lover in the most beautiful way.

Burj Khalifa

The next track on the list from and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii. The song was sung by Shashi - Dj Khushi and Nikhita Gandhi and it was an instant hit among the youth making it a true blue party number.

Illegal Weapon 2.0

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu, this song from Street Dancer 3D, featuring and , was a remake of a popular Punjabi number. From the beats to the vibe of the song, everything about Illegal Weapon 2.0 went on to become a hit among fans.

Dus Bahane 2.0

Another remake on the list and this time it is from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. This song was a remake of the popular track Dus Bahane and was recreated by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. While Tiger and Shraddha’s moves left everyone in awe, the song was also a chartbuster.

Malang

The romantic action thriller by Mohit Suri was one of the most talked about movies of 2020. From storyline to cast and even acting, everything about Malang grabbed the eyeballs. However, it was the title track of the movie which won the hearts with its soulful lyrics.

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru

Another track from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan is Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru. While it was a remake of Punjabi song, this song went on to become a party anthem. Besides, it was difficult to miss out Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar’s chemistry in the song.

Aabaad Barbaad

This track is from Anurag Basu’s recent directorial Ludo and was sung by Arijit Singh. This soulful track is a happy number which tries to showcase the complexities of the lead characters of Ludo and how beautifully they are intermingled. This track is a soulful number which is meant to be enjoyed from the heart.

