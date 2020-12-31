Bye Bye 2020: Kangana Ranaut to Sushmita Sen; Top 10 Bollywood actresses who mesmerised fans this year

As we are set to bid adieu to 2020, here’s a look at top Bollywood actresses who impressed the audience with their acting prowess.

The year 2020 has been one of the most unusual one for everyone. While everyone had their battles to fight, this went a little harder for the entertainment industry as it witnessed a complete shutdown for the first time in the history of Indian cinema. The theatres were shut, shootings were stalled and all big releases have been indefinitely postponed. While the year started with a bang for silver screen lovers with the release of movies like Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it also led to a massive hike in the viewership of OTT platforms with movies like Durgamati, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Coolie No 1, being the last one, releasing on digital platforms.

Interestingly, despite the adversities, a lot of movies were declared hit because of the incredible performances by some of the amazing leading ladies. Be it in Thappad or Rasika Duggal in Lootcase, A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur 2, these actresses have managed to impress the audience with their impeccable acting skills in movies/series along with their unmissable panache which left us in awe of every character they had played. So, as 2020 is coming to an end, here is a look at the top 10 Bollywood actresses of the year.

Kajol

She has undoubtedly been one of the most talented and versatile actresses Bollywood has ever seen. While it is always a delight to watch Kajol on the silver screen, she came with a massive treat for her fans as she paired with her husband for his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The brilliant actress played the role of Savitribai Malusare and she did leave us all awestruck with her stupendous performance in the historical drama.

Kangana has been the talk of the town for more than one reason. While her sharp comments made her grab the headlines for almost the entire year, she also managed to rule the silver screen with her incredible performance in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga wherein Kangana played the role of a Kabaddi player who decides to return to the game after a hiatus.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress is known for doing out of the box roles and the year 2020 was no different as she came with one of the most heart touching movies. We are talking about Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The actress won a million heart with her brilliant performance as a married woman who is adamant to live with self respect and dignity.

Tripti Dimri

This lady came as a surprise package for the audience and there are no second thoughts about it. Tripti was seen playing the lead role in Bulbbul and she did a stupendous job in the series. Not just she managed to leave the audience intrigued with her acting prowess, Tripti’s innocence struck the right chords with the hearts and she was a complete delight to watch.

Sushmita Sen

Can there be a better comeback for Sushmita other than Aarya? The former beauty queen had made a comeback after a decade and she had nailed it thoroughly. With a powerful performance in Aarya, Sushmita had proved that she still can make the A-lister have a run for their money. Her acting prowess was impeccable while her panache was irresistible.

Vidya Balan

The actress has won hearts with her impressive acting skills and choice of roles ever since she made her debut in Bollywood. And this year, Vidya Balan went on to become the talk of the town with Shakuntala Devi wherein she played the role of the renowned mathematician who was also known as the ‘Human Computer’.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika has never failed to leave the audience awestruck with her unconventional roles and her performance in Lootcase, A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur 2 proved the same. The actress was seen in different roles and went on to win hearts with each of her projects.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi, who made her big debut with 2018 release Dhadak, came up with her second project Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie featured Janhvi in the role of Indian Air Force officer and she has proved it all over again that she is here to stay.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi has been on a roll this year. The actress has been known for giving some out of the box performances and her stint in Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare and Durgamati proved the same all over again. She was seen playing key roles in both the projects of different genres and this brilliant actress managed to nail both the performances.

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood for a while now who is known for giving some powerful performances. She manages to leave everyone awestruck every time she hits the silver screen. And this year was no different as she played the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak. The movie went on to touch millions of hearts and Deepika’s performance was appreciated by everyone.

Also Read: Bye Bye 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana to Akshay Kumar; Top 10 Bollywood actors of the year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×