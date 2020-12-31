Bye Bye 2020: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha & others bid adieu to the year with pensive thoughts

As we are set to welcome 2021, several Bollywood celebs were seen sharing posts on social media as 2020 comes to an end today.

It’s December 31 today and as the sun is setting for the day, it also marks the end of 2020. It has been quite a difficult year for everyone in several ways and each one of us have been yearning for this unfortunate year to end for a while now. And with just few hours left for 2021 to take over the calendars, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to bid adieu to 2020 as they penned some pensive thoughts.

, who shared a stylish picture of himself, and hoped that the new year makes things better slowly and steadily. He wrote, “It’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...” On the other hand, his lady love shared a picture of herself enjoying swimming and captioned the image as, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year”

Anil Kapoor also penned a thoughtful post on Instagram as he shared some monochrome pictures of himself and wrote, “2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more... I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team... Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!”

Also Read: New Year 2021: Malaika Arora ends 2020 with 'kisses' from Amrita's dog & we wonder if Arjun Kapoor captured it

Take a look at Celeb posts as they bid adieu to 2020:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×