Bye Bye 2020: Mirchi Lagi Toh to Dus Bahane 2.0: Bollywood song remakes that aimed to make everyone groove

2020 is all set to end and the New Year 2021 is upon us. However, in 2020, many old Bollywood numbers were remade for films. From Coolie No 1's Mirchi Lagi Toh to Baaghi 3's Dus Bahane 2.0, check out all remake songs of 2020.

Another year has almost come to an end and well, 2020 wasn't just another year. It has been a roller coaster ride with many ups and downs for Bollywood as well owing to the COVID 19 crisis. However, all throughout, if there is one thing that Bollywood gave to its fans that kept all going and it was music. While most original songs were hits, many remake of old numbers too aimed at getting everyone to groove. While some failed, others managed to become chartbusters.

As the year is coming to an end, we thought we'll take you through some of the remakes of Bollywood songs that came out this year. Right from Muqabla in Street Dancer 3 to Mirchi Lagi Toh in Coolie No 1, here are all the songs that are remakes of old numbers.

Muqabla in Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D starring , and Prabhudheva revisited the South star's iconic number from back in the days with Muqabla. While the feel of the song was kept the same, Varun and Shraddha's new moves went well with Prabhudheva's classic act in white in the song. The remade song became a hit with audiences and currently has over 310 Million views.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D

A Punjabi song by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu was remade into Hindi for Street Dancer 3D with the same singers for Varun and Shraddha's dance film. While the original song was a chartbuster for regional music lovers, the Hindi remake also received a lot of love. Shraddha and Varun's dance moves also impressed fans.

Ole Ole 2.0 in Jawaani Jaaneman

Originally from , Kajol and starrer Yeh Dillagi, Ole Ole was remade for Jawaani Jaaneman that starred the Pataudi Prince himself. The song featured Saif and the new feel of the music was loved. The original vocals of Abhijeet Bhattacharya were fused with Amit Mishra's voice for the remake. The song became a hit all over again.

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Punjabi number, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru found a new voice and life again in Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song garnered a lot of love and the new music was also loved. With over 20 million views, the song was hit and Ayushmann's quirky moves caught everyone's attention.

Dus Bahane 2.0 in Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff grooved in the cool weather to the remade tunes of Vishal and Shekhar in Dus Bahane 2.0 in the film Baaghi 3. The number was originally also composed by Vishal and Shekhar and hence, the composers majorly kept the beats similar to the old track from the film Dus. However, Shraddha and Tiger's chemistry and killer moves left fans impressed. The song managed to become a trending chartbuster with over 99 Million Views on YouTube.

Bhankas in Baaghi 3

Originally featuring Jitendra from Tohfa, Ek Aankh Maru was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi as Bhankas for Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The song featured Shraddha and Tiger along with Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The original music for this song is given by Bappi Lahiri. The song managed to impress fans due to quirky expressions and dance moves of Tiger and Shraddha.

Masakali 2.0

An independent music video featuring and Tara Sutaria came out as AR Rahman's classic song, Masakali was remade this year. While Tara and Sidharth's amazing chemistry attracted a lot of attention from fans, the remake was dissed by the original composer AR Rahman. He had taken to social media to share his original song when the song was released this year. Many netizens also did not approve of the song and remained in the headlines for a couple of days. Masakali 2.0 was crooned by Tulsi Kumar & Sachet Tandon and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Mere Angne Mein

The classic song of Amitabh Bachchan's film, Laawaris, Mere Angne Mein was remade on Holi and it featured Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez. Crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan, the song concept was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The popularity of Asim and Jacqueline helped the song in getting popular. However, many did not like how the old song was recreated in a new way.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda

Another Punjabi song that found its way into Bollywood film Angrezi Medium is Nachan Nu Jee Karda. The original number was created by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy. However, the new version was crooned by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song featured Radhika Madan and it did manage to get popular with the youth. The song has over 32 Million views on YouTube.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag/Hasina Pagal Deewani

Mika Singh's original number Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was recreated twice this year for two different films, Ginny Weds Sunny and Indoo Ki Jawani. The song in Ginny Weds Sunny was crooned by Mika, Neha and Badshah while the one in Indoo Ki Jawani was sung by Mika and Asees Kaur. Indoo Ki Jawani's song garnered over 63 Million views while Ginny Weds Sunny's number has 77 Million Views on YouTube.

Genda Phool

A Bengali Folk song, Genda Phool was recreated by Aditya Dev & Badshah this year. The song featured Jacqueline Fernandez and many loved her dance moves in the video. It was crooned by Badshah & Payal Dev. With over 693 Million views, the song is one of the chartbusters of 2020 in terms of remakes.

Husnn Hai Suhaana & Mirchi Lagi Toh in Coolie No 1

Finally, towards the end of the year, David Dhawan remade Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1. Hence, two of the most iconic songs, Husnn Hai Suhaana and Mirchi Lagi Toh were remade with Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.

While the original voices of the singers were retained, only more beats and vibrancy was added to it to make it sound more modern. Clubbed with Sara and Varun's dance moves and chemistry and both numbers did receive a lot of attention. Husnn Hai Suhaana garnered over 99 Million Views while Mirchi Lagi Toh has over 50 Million views.

Also Read|Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh out; Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s revamped track brings back 90's magic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PinkvillaYouTube

Share your comment ×