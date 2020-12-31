Bye Bye 2020: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra; Check out famous celeb affairs

As 2020 is coming to an end, let us take a look at the famous celebrity affair of the year that grabbed the headlines.

Bollywood is an industry wherein rumours about love affairs are part and parcel of celeb life. In the industry, where there are no permanent friends and enemies, every time, two celebs are working together or are seen hanging out more often, the tinsel town goes abuzz with rumours about their love affair. But it is also believed that there is no smoke without fire. At times, the rumoured celeb couple admits being together, but there are times when the couple maintains a ‘just friend’ stance, however, their social media handles continue to speak volumes about their relationship.

Just like every year, 2020, which was a difficult year for everyone, had several celeb couples making the headlines for different reasons. and ’s love affair and Tiger Shroff and ’s relationship have been the talk of the town throughout the year. While Ranbir and Alia have admitted being in love, Tiger-Disha continues to dodge the question. So, as this glorious year is coming to an end now, here’s a look at the famous celebrity affairs of Bollywood that ruled the headlines this year

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, who made her debut with 2015 released Hero, has been making headlines for her rumoured affair with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple is said to be dating each other for over a year now and they are going strong with their relationship. While neither Athiya nor Rahul has made their relationship official but their social media PDA speaks volume about their love affair. In fact, on the Mubarakan actress’ birthday in November, Rahul went on to share adorable pictures of Athiya and called her a ‘mad child’.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

It’s been over a year since Kriti Kharbanda confirmed dating Pulkit Samrat and ever since then the lovebirds have thrown caution to the wing. The duo has been head over heels in love with each other and is often seen painting the town the red with their mushy romance. While there have been reports that the couple is set to tie the knot soon, the actress has said that they are not ready for marriage yet and are currently taking each day as it comes.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating each other for over two years now and they are going strong with their relationship. The couple had fallen in love while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and they have been head over heels in love ever since. Not just the Kapoors and Bhatts have given a nod for this relationship, Alia is also seen attending the Kapoors annual Christmas lunch. This isn’t all. The couple is also rumoured to tie the knot soon.

Nargis Fakhri and Justin Santos

It hasn’t been long when Nargis Fakhri made her relationship official with New York based chef Justin Santos. The couple has been dating for a couple of months and their social media PDA has been a true blue mush fest. Recently, Justin shared a beautiful post for his lady love and wrote, “Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel”.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been dating each other for a while now. Although they have always maintained a just friends stance, their frequent outings and vacations speak volumes about their love affair. Besides, their off and on screen chemistry is always on point and leave the fans wanting for more.

Kiara Advani and

Reports about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been doing the rounds for almost two years and the rumoured couple is often spotted spending quality time together. While the duo hasn’t made their relationship public as of now, they will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time Shershaah wherein Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Earlier, Sidharth had also penned a sweet wish for Kiara on her birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs”. To this, the Kabir Singh actress replied “Thank You Monkey”.

Also Read: Rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani keep it sporty as they leave for New Year's vacay; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×