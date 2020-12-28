Bye Bye 2020: Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar, AR Rahman dissing Masakali 2.0; Top Music Controversies of the Year

From Badshah's fake followers case to Guru Randhawa getting arrested and Neha Kakkar getting trolled for her wedding attires, the Indian music industry went through its fair share of controversies in 2020 and we look back at the some of the hottest ones.

While the Bollywood, television and web series world have faced their fair share of controversies in 2020, we look back at some of the most shocking moments that took place in the world of music and musicians this year. There was plenty of music to sink our teeth into and there were many controversial moments as well to have us buzzing on Twitter with our opinions.

Whether it be Sonu Nigam going 'no filters attached' against Bhushan Kumar with Divya Khosla Kumar clapping back at the singer or even Badshah being embroiled in the fake followers case, 2020 was alight with plenty of music headlines. Moreover, we also saw the usually lowkey AR Rahman becoming more open with his thoughts on song remakes along with an apparent Bollywood gang being against him. There was also the recent news of Guru Randhawa being arrested to Neha Kakkar being trolled for her own wedding.

Check out the Top Music Controversies that shook the music industry in 2020 below:

Sonu Nigam vs. Bhushan Kumar

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Sonu Nigam took to social media to share his candid thoughts on the supposed monopoly in the music industry. Name-calling Bhushan Kumar, the 47-year-old singer claimed that the T-Series chairman had pleaded with Nigam to save him from gangster Abu Salem and stated not to dare mess with him. Sonu's allegations weren't taken too kindly to as Bhushan's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to social media as well to diminish the singer's claims. While stating how T-Series has given the opportunity to atleast 80 percent people, Divya also questioned if Nigam is associated with Salem. The social media fight led to a nationwide debate over music monopoly in the country.

A.R. Rahman disses Masakali 2.0 and claims Bollywood gang is spreading false rumours about him

AR Rahman wasn't the least bit happy about Masakali 2.0, which was the remake of his classic Delhi 6 tune Masakali and starred and Tara Sutaria. In a rare diss tweet, Rahman not only shared the link to the original song with the words "'Enjoy the original," but the Oscar-winning singer also tweeted, "No shortcuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew.' - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman," along with tagging Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Prasoon Joshi and Mohit Chauhan all of whom are associated with the original.

Rahman also made headlines for his candid interview with Radio Mirchi in which he stated how there's a Bollywood gang who is spreading false rumours about him. "See, I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. So when Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go (to him). They told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I said, 'Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Badshah's fake followers case

An international racket involving fake social media profiles, followers, views and likes saw Badshah getting embroiled in the mix. As per reports, while being questioned by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Badshah had apparently confessed to spending Rs 72 lakh to buy 7.2 crore views for his song Paagal Hai.

In a statement, Badshah had shared, "Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me."

Guru Randhawa arrested

Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 22, 2020

Mumbai Police had recently revealed that a raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms and that action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi and Punjab including some celebrities. Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan and Suresh Raina were amongst the 34 arrested and booked under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC and provisions of NMDA for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID-19 norms.

Issuing a statement via his management team, Guru shared, "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well."

Neha Kakkar trolled for her wedding attires

Woh gaane remake karti hai toh shaadi kya cheez hai bey #NehaKakkar — Zaalim aadmi (@phekukuku) October 29, 2020

Neha Kakkar, who recently got married to Rohanpreet Singh, was trolled royally by netizens on Twitter as there seemed to be uncanny resemblances between her wedding attires and those of , and . While Kakkar's pure red lehenga gave many deja vu feels with Chopra's Hindu wedding attire, fans couldn't over how similar Kakkar's white reception lehenga looked in comparison to Deepika's reception lehenga. Finally, Kakkar's blush pink wedding lehenga had an uncanny resemblance to Anushka's wedding outfit. Moreover, many noticed how NehuPreet's wedding photos seemed similar to the ones taken during Anushka and Virat's wedding.

Which controversy in Indian music in 2020 left you shocked the most? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

