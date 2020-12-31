Bye Bye 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium: Top 5 films of the year

Dil Bechara to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, here we have compiled a list of successful Bollywood films of 2020 according to IMDB ratings.

If you are a Bollywood fanatic then you probably know that 2020 saw some big releases despite being an uneventful year. While some fell miserably short, others lived up to the expectations and were successful at the box office. As per industry estimates, around 110 Hindi films have been released this year across theatres and digital platforms owing to the ongoing pandemic, which is one-third of annual film count of Bollywood. However, despite less number of films, Bollywood has somehow managed to produce a variety of content to entertain the audience.

Although this year, we have missed the movie-watching experience as the cinema halls were closed but some OTT releases have brought some silver lining into our lives. Here's a list of successful Bollywood films of 2020 according to IMDB ratings.

Read on and take a look at 2020, the year that saw some of the biggest box-office releases.

Dil Bechara (IMDB rating: 7.9)

The film Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars and it was the most-watched Hindi movie of the year. And the reason behind its success was that this film marked actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film which he finished before his death. He was found dead at his Mumbai’s residence on June 14. The film registered 95 million views in the first 24 hours of its release, which is almost equivalent to Rs 2,000 crore collection on the first day. Dil Bechara also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a female lead. Dil Bechara was the first directorial venture of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (IMDB rating: 7.6)

and ’s period drama has managed to become the top grosser of 2020 despite a petition being filed against the movie by Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh for allegedly hiding the true lineage of Tanaji Malusare. It has grossed Rs. 269.7 crore at the box office. Saif Ali Khan, who essayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathod, had said the film hasn’t portrayed the actual history and also called the politics of the movie ‘dangerous’. However, Tanhaji was a massive box office success and it was Om Raut’s directorial.

Angrezi Medium (IMDB rating: 7.3)

Apart from Dil Bechara, fans remember Angrezi Medium with a heavy heart because of the shocking demise of the talented actor Irrfan Khan. He was one of the most loved actors of our times. The film also starred Radhika Madan in the lead role. Angrezi Medium was directed by Homi Adajania and it is a sequel of Hindi Medium. It is considered to be one of the finest films of 2020.

Ludo (IMDB rating: 7.6)

Ludo became one of the successful films of 2020 due to its interesting storyline. The Indian anthology dark comedy film was directed by Anurag Basu. Ludo was scheduled to hit the theatres in April, but it got delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, and it released on an OTT platform on Diwali. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Lootcase (IMDB rating: 7.6)

Lootcase starred Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal in lead roles. It was released on an OTT platform. According to the IMDB rating, the film has garnered a lot of votes from the audiences. The engaging storyline and punches have managed to leave a mark on the audiences. The film was directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

