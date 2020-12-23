Bye Bye 2020 Welcome 2021: Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh to BTown drugs nexus: Here are top 5 controversies

As the year 2020 is coming to an end, here’s a look at the biggest Bollywood controversies of the year which that grabbed the headlines.

What’s the showbiz world without any controversy? And our industry has been known for going hands in hands with controversies since time immemorial. This year was no different either as despite being hit by COVID 19 pandemic the year 2020 was riddled with some of the biggest controversies involving the tinselville. Be it the Bollywood drugs nexus coming into light post Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, ’s ugly spat with Shiv Sena, her war of words with Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing farmers protest against government’s new farm bills and more, there were, undoubtedly, ample of topics to discuss in Bollywood this year.

Interestingly, amid all the controversies that kept Bollywood in the headlines in 2020, there were some topics which got the nation brimming with an opinion. These topics of debates and the controversies not just got a varied opinion but also left the aam janta intrigued. So, as this another year is coming to an end now, here’s a look at big controversies of Bollywood that ruled the headlines this year.

Bollywood’s A-listers being linked with the drugs nexus case

The showbiz industry witnessed a major jolt when Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. While CBI, ED was investigating the case, soon came the drugs angle came into light and the Narcotics Control Bureau jumped into the scene. Not just Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested, several A-listers of the industry were also linked to the Bollywood drugs nexus case. The list included Sara Ali Khan, , Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, , etc. and these celebs were summoned by the NCB for interrogation. The investigation is still on in the case.

Kangana Ranaut’s spat with Shiv Sena over comparing Mumbai with PoK

Sushant’s death left the entire nation brimming with an opinion. Amid this, a lot of questions were raised upon the Mumbai police investigation in the case. While Sushant’s death case was handed over to CBI, Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her sharp comments, took a jibe at Mumbai Police and said that the city is unsafe. She also added that it feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This did not go down well with the ruling government and Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena attacked the actress over her remark. While Kangana faced a lot of criticism for her remarks, it also sparked a war between the actress and Shiv Sena. While Raut went on to call her 'haraamkhor ladki' on national television, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that Kangana had no right to live in the state. Enraged with the comments, the Queen actress openly challenged the government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. However, things took a different turn, when Mumbai's civic body landed at her suburban office and overnight issued 'illegal construction' notice in September. It also demolished her office. Later, the Bombay High Court described the act as 'malafide' in nature and had even slammed the BMC for its hasty decision.

and Ravi Kishen’s argument over latter’s drug addiction comment in the Parliament

As Bollywood drugs nexus came into light, several senior actors were seen making comments about the case after names of several A-listers emerged in the matter. Amid this, renowned Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishen stated that drug addiction is there in the industry. He stated, “Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries." This didn’t go down well with Jaya Bachchan who had hit out Ravi and called Kishan's statement a 'shame' as he, too, belongs to the industry and added that an act by few celebs cannot tarnish the entire industry's image. Her statement was backed by several Bollywood celebs including Anubhav Sinha, , , etc.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh post her comment about farmers' protest

The nation witnessed a major movement after farmers from Punjab made their way to Delhi to protest against the newly introduced farm laws. While the entire Punjabi industry has come in support of the farmers along with several Bollywood celebs, Kangana landed in boiling waters had tweeted, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. While the Queen actress received massive flak for her tweet, Diljit Dosanjh also slammed Kangana which resulted in a massive war of words between the two. While the Udta Punjab actor shared a video of the old lady and stated that she wasn't Bilkis Bano but Mahinder Kaur, Kangana had hit back at him and called the actor 'Karan Johar Ka Paltu'. Later, Diljit didn’t hold back and went on to hit out at Kangana in a series of tweets. One of his tweets read as, "You don't know how to talk about someone's mother-sister. Being a woman, you are saying other women are for RS 100. Our Punjabi moms are like god to us. You've put ur hand in a bee's nest."

Makers of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl accused of peddling lies by former IAF officers

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl witnessed several controversies post release. The movie stated that Gunjan Saxena was the only female pilot to have flown during the Kargil War. However, Gunjan’s fellow pilots have countered the claims and stated that there were other fellow female pilots as well. The movie also depicted how Gunjan’s character was ill treated by her fellow male officers. While this arose another controversy, the authorities in the Indian Air Force wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification raised an objection about this negative portrayal of IAF officers. Besides, a former IAF officer also stated that though the seniors were strict, there was no gender discrimination shown, neither were they ill-treated. The officers also accused the makers of the film for peddling lies and criticised the team for their lack of research about Indian Air Force.

