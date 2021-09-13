'Bye Bye Cappadocia': Katrina Kaif beams in a new pic as she is off to next destination for Tiger 3 shoot

Monday began on an exciting note for and fans as new photos and videos from Turkey were doing rounds on social media. Even Salman shared a new photo as he woke up to a gorgeous sunrise in Cappadocia. Now, Katrina has followed the same and dropped a new glimpse from Cappadocia as she wraps up shoot in Turkey for Tiger 3 and is off to the next destination for the same. A similar photo was also shared by the host on social media with Salman Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, "Bye bye cappadocia." With it, she shared a photo in which she is seen sitting at a table in casual attire. The Tiger 3 star thanked the place of stay for hospitality. Now, Salman and Katrina, as per an earlier Mid-Day report, will be heading to Vienna for shoot. Earlier, Katrina and Salman shot in Russia for Tiger 3 where they were snapped by fans while shooting for the actioner on the streets.

Take a look:

Salman and Katrina took off last month for Russia to shoot for the international portions of Tiger 3. While they shot in Russia, Salman's look from the shoot also was leaked on the internet by fans who clicked the star on the streets. Post it, they headed to Turkey to shoot for the actioner. Photos of Salman and Katrina with Turkish minister's get together also had taken the internet by a storm last month.

The film is the third part of the Tiger franchise. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of the antagonist who will face off against Salman aka Tiger in the film. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.

