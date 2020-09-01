  1. Home
C U Soon: 5 reasons why the Fahadh Faasil starrer thriller is a must watch

While there’s little to no time left for the movie to premiere worldwide here are five reasons why C U Soon should be on your watch list for the day.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 11:10 am
South,C U Soon C U Soon: 5 reasons why the Fahadh Faasil starrer thriller is a must watch
The trailer for C U Soon dropped recently, and ever since then, it’s been hard for fans to keep their excitement intact. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. It is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan and the cinematography is by Sabin Uralikandi. The movie clearly belongs to a genre of screen-based films where the story unfolds mostly through digital screens. The most exciting part that sets the thriller apart from the rest is that it was on the whole shot during the lockdown and under a restricted and controlled environment.

This socially relevant story is all set to premiere on September 1st. While we wait in anticipation for the global premiere of C U Soon, here are five reasons why you should C U Soon should be in your watch list. 

The storytelling technique: 

Amongst other things, what captures one’s eye right from the get-go is that the entire scenario unfolds through digital screens, either a mobile phone or a computer. Apart from that, since the entire film was shot amid the lockdown caused by COVID-19, it was mostly shot on an iPhone without major filmmaking equipment or fancy gadgets. The director’s unique format of storytelling is sure to captivate us and have us hooked to our screens. While everyone has been staying connected virtually, the format also is explored through multiple screens. 

A gripping plot: 

Fahadh plays the role of a software engineer from Kerala. He has been assigned by his family to help his cousin from Dubai find his fiancee who went missing after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. The movie revolves around the plot if they will find her, or will they find other truths that will leave them stunned. Well, we’ll have to watch it to find out. 

The second collaboration between Fahadh and Mahesh: 

This movie marks the second time Fahadh and Mahesh collaborated with each other. Their first film together was also a massive hit. The 2017 drama film Take Off won many Kerala State Awards and three National Awards that year. So to see the dynamic duo on our screens again is a big reason by itself as to why C U Soon is a must-watch. 

A star line up: 

Apart from Fahadh, the movie also stars a number of other talented actors who have made a name in the film industry from Roshan Mathew to Darshana Rajendran. Both Roshan and Darshana started off their acting career in theatre before heading over to films and etching their name in the industry. 

Fahadh’s presence on-screen: 

Fahadh Faasil has a massive fan base and is known for his impeccable acting skills and getting into a character unlike anyone else. The actor and his unmatched acting skills has won him many awards, including a National Award, two Kerala State Awards and many others. Seeing him once again in this thriller film is surely a treat to his fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Darshana Rajendran on C U Soon: It came with its problems but was a fabulous experience

Credits :the statesman

