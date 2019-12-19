CAA Protests: Abhay Deol has THIS to say about the Citizen Amendment Act; Read on to know more

Abhay Deol raised interesting questions about Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India in the wake of the CAA protests. Read on!

As we speak, the entire country and its citizens are grappling with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and days after the violent protests broke in the capital, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to voice their opinions on the current state of affairs. From , , , Farhan Akhtar, and , among others, a lot of stars have come out to voice their opinions on the ongoing CAA protests. In the latest, War actor expressed his concerns over the raging protests in the country as he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country”

Now, students of various universities and colleges are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the protests gained momentum after the police’ crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University students that took place on December 15. Now the latest actor to voice his opinions on the ongoing unrest in the country is Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara actor Abhay Deol. Abhay Deol shared a picture of the book cover of the Constitution of India and wrote, "So do we follow this book in every sense? Are articles 14 & 15 scrapped? Can they be scrapped? Or just ignored? I’m confused! Can those articles and CAA & NRC stand together in the eyes of the law? Supporters and non-supporters of the new laws pls comment and make me understand!"

Meanwhile, the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

