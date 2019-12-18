CAA Protests: Ashoke Pandit & Richa Chadha engage in Twitter battle after he calls her supplier of protestors

Recently, Richa Chadha and filmmaker and president of the Indian Film and Television Directors Association Ashoke Pandit indulged in a war of words on the micro-blogging site. Check out the Twitter thread right here.
If you are not living under the rock, then you must be aware of the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the related protests which are happening in several parts of the nation. Many including Bollywood celebs have been taking to social media platforms to share their views and opinions on the ongoing burning issue. Some are even engaging in Twitter battles as they fight over their respective opinions and views. Recently, Richa Chadha and filmmaker and president of the Indian Film and Television Directors Association Ashoke Pandit indulged in a war of words on the micro-blogging site. It all started when filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri talked about the dummy students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University who had joined the ongoing protests against CAA. He tweeted, "3000 students. 30,000 protestors. Who supplied 27,000 dummy students?" 

To which, Ashoke Pandit said,"#ISupportDelhiPolice... @anuragkashyap72 @MaheshNBhatt @anubhavsinha @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi #SwaraBhasker @BajpayeeManoj @RichaChadha & many more like these friends of ours have supplied dummies." 

Soon, Richa Chadha slammed Ashoke for accusing her of sending dummy protestors. She first tweeted,"Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online!  Someone paying u?"

Check out their Twitter battle right below:

Later he tweeted,"Twitter, Please help relieve Richa Chaddha of her amnesia. See how she has invited people on her twitter handle to abuse me. I simply disagreed with her. Invite kar ke galti to Zaroor kar di. Repeat nahi Karoonga." To which Richa said, "Mat kariyega.. ''Kyunki main nahi aaungi Simran!'' Actually, maine jawab tak nahi diya tha. Also, I haven''t invited abuse, specifically asked people not to abuse you. Was raised better than that. When the dust settles, AND IT WILL, I hope you find another way to be relevant." 

