CAA Protests: Disha Patani gets called out for posting a pic in a swimsuit amidst rising unrest in the country

Disha Patani was among the celebs who got slammed on social media for sharing a bold picture amidst Citizenship Amendment Act Protests. Netizens slammed her for the same. Check it out.

The entire country has been mobilised over the past few days and has come together to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC introduced by the government. While many stars have spoken at CAA Protests in Mumbai like Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and more, many others like , , Kabir Khan and more have been called out by citizens for not speaking against it. Now, has become the latest target of protesters after she shared a bold photo in a bikini on Instagram.

A day back, Disha shared a photo in a black swimsuit on Instagram. While many liked it, netizens felt that it was bad timing to put out content like this on social media. Many of the users commented on Disha’s photo and questioned her on sharing such bold photos during the CAA Protests in the country. The Bharat actress was slammed massively by netizens for her insensitivity during the time of unrest in the country. Some users called out Disha for trying to distract people in such a way.

A user wrote, “Duniya idhar se udar hojai ...par ye nahi rukagi.” Another wrote, “Country is facing a severe issue and u r busy in posting these.”

Check out the photos of Disha Patani here:

