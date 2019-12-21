CAA Protests: Farhan Akhtar gets a complaint filed against him for his remarks on the newly enacted Act

On Friday, a complaint was filed against Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar by Hindu Sangathan founder over his remarks about Citizenship Amendment Act. Farhan was allegedly accused of distorting facts about the act.

The entire country is facing unrest due to the protests being mobilised by students and people over the Citizenship Amendment Act introduced by the government. Not just people, even Bollywood stars have taken it upon themselves to join the crowd. In one of the CAA Protests in Mumbai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor, Farhan Akhtar joined the crowd with Shibani Dandekar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Now, as per a report, a complaint has been made against Farhan for allegedly distorting the facts of CAA by the founder of Hindu Sangathan.

Karuna Sagar, city-based advocate and founder of Hindu Sangathan, registered a complaint against Akhtar on Friday in the Saidabad Police station. As per the report of Republic world, the police incharge of the station also confirmed that they have received a written complaint against Farhan and that they are currently checking upon it to know whether a legal case can be made out of the same. Karuna Sagar allegedly blamed Akhtar for sharing wrong facts on his Twitter account that the newly enabled act would affect and exclude Muslims, transgender atheists, dalits and landless who are without documents.

As per the advocate and the founder of Hindu Sangathan, Farhan even claimed that people who don’t possess documents could be jailed and will be sent to camps. While the police have sought legal recourse in the matter of the complaint, Farhan isn’t the only Bollywood star facing the heat over his remarks on the CAA Protests. Even Sushant Singh, the host of Saavdhan India, apparently ended his stint with the show after he stood by the protests against the act. reportedly was also removed from the beti bachao, beti padhao andolan. CAA Protests are going on in the country and in Mumbai itself, over 1.5 lakh people took the August Kranti Maidan to protest the act silently.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

