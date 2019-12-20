CAA Protests: Singer Shaan HITS back at a troll who slammed him for taking both sides

Singer Shaan, who is best known for his Bollywood songs such as Jab Se Tere Naina Chand Sifarish and Dus Bahane, was slammed by a troll for taking both sides.

Thousands of protesters are gathering up to raise their voices against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Right from politicians to students to Bollywood celebs. Many celebs such as Sushant Singh, Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh, and Kaizad Kotwal recently even attended a protest which was held at August Kranti Maidan. However, many netizens have been blaming and slamming Bollywood celebs for giving out wrong information while talking about CAA as well as for not speaking up. And now, singer Shaan, who is best known for his Bollywood songs such as Jab Se Tere Naina Chand Sifarish and Dus Bahane, was slammed by a troll for taking both sides. The Twitter user wrote, "Love your music. And love the way you just tried to sail in both the boats. Balanced."

Soon, Shaan replied to the troll. He said, "It’s not about sailing in both boats... we don’t always have to take sides ... but understand what is Right!!"

It’s not about sailing in both boats... we don’t always have to take sides ... but understand what is Right!! https://t.co/gIT0sFrsK6 — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 20, 2019

Aside from CAA and NRC acts, many are even condemning the violence used against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. For the unversed, on Sunday many students were protesting against the CAA. Many celebs such as , Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, , Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal among others spoke either against the police brutality or CAA.

