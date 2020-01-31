CAA: Urmila Matondkar compares the act with the 1919 law and says it will be recorded as black laws in history

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar compared the CAA to the infamous Rowlatt Act of the British era at a recent protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 was passed by the Parliament of India on 11 December 2019. It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 by providing a path to Indian citizenship for members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian religious minorities, who had fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. The Act left millions of Indians angry and on roads to protest against it. Many film and Television industry people had raised their voices against CAA.

Recently, an actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar compared the CAA to the infamous Rowlatt Act of the British era. At a recent protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens which was organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan memorial in Pune, the actress said, “After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that may rise after the Second World War was over. So, they brought a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act. That 1919 law and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history.”

She further said that “Gandhiji was the leader of the whole world, not of any country. According to her if anyone has followed the Hindu religion most, then it is Gandhiji. She also said that the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi (Nathuram Godse) was neither a Muslim nor a Sikh. He was a Hindu man and the actress has nothing more to tell the people about it.

