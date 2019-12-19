CAAProtests: Shabana Azmi requests citizens to go out to protest against CAA and NRC

Shabana Azmi took to social media to request the citizens of the country to come out in large numbers to protest against CAA and NRC

Over the past few days, the entire nation has been grappling with the after effects of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) - police brutality on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Post the unrest, eminent voices from Bollywood took to social media to condemn the act and protest against CAA.

From Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, , , Anurag Kashyap and , among others, a lot of B-town celebs have voiced their opinions against the CAA and post Farhan Akhtar urged the people to gather at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai to protest against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, too, posted a video on social media requesting all the citizens to come out and protest against the CAA and NRC act. In the tweet, Shabana Azmi, also expressed a sense of sadness over the fact that she is not in India to join the protest which is happening in Mumbai today.

Shabana shared a video on her social media handles where she said, "Main is waqt Hindustan main nahi hu isiliye mughe afsos hai ki main jaati tyor par aaj jo demontsrations aur protest ho rahe hai CAA aur NRC ke khilaf unme jaati tyor se shamil nahi ho paa rahi hu. Lekin main puri tarah se aap logo ke saath hu aur main ye iltaja karti hu ki aap jyada se jyada taidaat main iss mohim ko aage badhaye, lekin bina kisi hinsa ke. Yeh bahot jaroori hai. Main apni baat khatam karti hu Kaifi Azmi ke sher se .....” After the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University came out in numbers to protest against the CAA on December 15, Twitter was quick to trend #BollywoodKeBuddhe as A-list actors to the likes of , , and others continued to remain silent on the issue.

Aaj ki raat bahut garm hawa chalti hai/ aaj ki raat na footpath pe neend ayegi/ sab utho main bhi uthoon tum bhi utho/ koi khidki isi deewar mein khul jayegi .Kaifi Azmi — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

Jo mujhko zinda jala rahe hain wo bekhabar hain / ke meri zanjeer dheere dheere pighal rahi hai/ main qatl to ho gaya tumhari gali mein lekin mere lahu se tumhari deewar gal rahi hai.. Javed Akhtar — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

In solidarity with protestors against CAA and NRC pic.twitter.com/hynuypyNsm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

