Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday pens emotional note as she gears up for 'last day' of filming

Actress Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year 2 and proceeded to deliver other engaging gigs including Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Liger post her debut. Up next, the actress will be seen in an OTT project called Call Me Bae and it will star her in a key role, that of a billionaire fashionista. Recently, Ananya Panday announced that she will wrap her project’s shoot through an Instagram story. Check it out inside!

Ananya Panday to conclude shoot of OTT project Call Me Bae

The actress has lately been rejoicing in the success of her latest venture Dream Girl 2, which also featured actor Ayushmann Khurrana alongside her. She now seems to be all pumped with energy for her next venture, Call Me Bae, which is slated to have an OTT release.

Recently, Panday announced that she has neared the completion of the shoot of the project through an Instagram story. Sharing a photograph of herself from the shoot of Call Me Bae, Panday wrote in the caption yesterday, “#CallMeBae, From day 05to day 55 all the feels for our last day tomorrow”.

Ananya Panday unboxes her passion for acting

During an interview with Mid-Day earlier, Ananya revealed her desire to become an actress since her childhood. She noted how while growing up, she always envisioned herself as a star and how she wanted to have her own Bollywood songs and dance sequences.

Discussing the same at length, Panday further dug into her passion for acting and revealed how she fell in love with the same post entering Bollywood. During the interview, she also proceeded to highlight how she has begun gravitating towards becoming a better performer and improving herself to showcase her developed version of herself in front of the viewers.

Exploring the work front of Ananya Panday

The actress has lately been relishing the box office success of her latest venture Dream Girl 2, wherein she was paired opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie was recently released on the OTT platform Netflix and fans have been over the moon since then.

Up next, apart from Call Me Bae, the actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty.

