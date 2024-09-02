Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday reveals her 'self-worth depends on people's opinions and criticism'; opens up about taking risks

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her debut web series, Call Me Bae. The actress is set to play a rich girl who has to hustle in the show. Recently, Ananya talked about the audience's feedback for her work. She admitted that a lot of her 'self-worth' was dependent on their opinions and criticism. The actress also opened up about taking risks in her career.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday was asked if she had created a defense mechanism to deal with the criticism that comes her way. In the context of her work, Ananya responded in the negative. She said, "I think that is just the phase that I am in right now, given the kind of work I am doing."

Ananya revealed that she gave importance to what the audience thought of her work. She stated, "I put myself a lot out there; I am taking risks and doing something different, so a lot of my self-worth depends on people's opinions and criticism." Ananya mentioned that she considered the audience's feedback very essential.

During the same conversation, she clarified that she didn't consider the criticism for her personal life. "But everything else, I am not listening to (people's opinions) right now," she said.

Coming to Ananya’s upcoming series Call Me Bae, it has an ensemble cast. Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur play significant roles. The comedy-drama is directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra have produced the show under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Apart from the trailer, a romantic song has also been released from the music album of the show. Vekh Sohneyaa highlights the chemistry between Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada. The track is composed, sung, and penned by Charan and Bombay The Artist. Call Me Bae is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

In addition, Ananya will also be seen in the cyber-thriller film CTRL. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the movie will be released on Netflix on October 4.

