Call Me Bae Teaser: Ananya Panday channels her inner Meryl Streep; Mocks Varun Dhawan for his boxers- WATCH

Ananya Panday is all set to headline Amazon Prime Video’s new series called ‘Call Me Bae,’ and the first teaser of the show was unveiled today. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as executive producers. Today, Varun Dhawan shared a fun teaser in which he is seen introducing the show, while Ananya Panday channels her inner Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada, and schools Varun Dhawan about the nuances of fashion.

Call Me Bae teaser featuring Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan

The video begins with Varun Dhawan revealing the new show titled ‘Call Me Bae’, and as Ananya Panday enters the frame, she interrupts him and says it’s her show where she plays a ‘total fashion expert’. Varun is then seen mocking her as he whispers, “Manish Malhotra ko ‘chachu’ bulane se koi fashion expert nahi banta.” Later, he is seen mocking ‘fashion log (people)’, and Ananya Panday is seen delivering a Meryl Streep-inspired monologue, wherein she schools Varun about his lack of knowledge when it comes to fashion. She mocks him for not knowing the colour of his boxers and simply calling it ‘blue’, when it’s actually cerulean blue.

In her monologue, she is seen telling Varun Dhawan about how Sabyasachi created a gown collection in cerulean blue for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday, and that Masaba Gupta showed a jacket in the same colour, after which the colour became popular and was seen in designer collections, malls, and eventually an ‘underpaid intern’ could have picked up the cerulean blue boxers for him. “pakki khabar hai guys, @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! watch this first glimpse and stay tuned #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming! #PrimeBae,” read the caption. Check out the teaser below!

Karan Johar also shared the teaser and wrote, “FASHIONISTA ALERT!!!@ananyapanday is the new ‘BAE’ in town with some fashion tips and tricks that will definitely slay. And trust me, I’ll be following closely!”

