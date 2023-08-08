Call Me Bae: Vir Das comes on board for Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada's starrer

Actor and Comedian Vir Dashas joined forces with Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzadain their upcoming project, the series titled Call Me Bae. This collaborative effort falls under the banner of Dharma Productions' digital arm, Dharmatic Entertainment. The series, which falls within the realm of life comedy, is poised to make its release on Amazon Prime Video India.

Vir Das roped in alongside Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada in Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is an upcoming series that follows the journey of a wealthy fashion enthusiast, played by Ananya Panday, who faces a major scandal that leads to her being disowned by her affluent family. This event forces her to step out of her privileged comfort zone and begin living independently for the first time in her life. As she embarks on this new path, triumphs over stereotypes, she navigates through prejudices, and unearths her true identity and place in the world. The series aims to encapsulate the spirit of modern relationships while also delivering a relatable and entertaining storyline. The series is created by Ishita Moitra and written by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Collin D’Cunha serves as director. The filming of Call Me Bae has already been wrapped up and is expected to release on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video India by the end of this year.

The teaser of the series was announced by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram handle. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Work Front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and others.

Talking about Vir Das, he was earlier seen in films like Go Goa Gone, Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company, and others. He has recently made headlines following the announcement of his biggest world tour to date by any Indian comedian, Mind Fool.

Gurfateh Pirzada, on the other hand, was set to mark his debut in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. However, as per reports, the film has been shelved for some time due to script issues.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: A film with Akshay Kumar to Vikramaditya Motwane's next; Ananya Panday's a busy bee