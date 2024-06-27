Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday channels her inner fashionista; fans gush over her PICS in red dress

Ananya Panday never fails to make a fashion statement, be it at an event or just a casual outing. The actress has often served major style goals by sharing pictures of her looks on social media. As Ananya gears up for her web series debut with Call Me Bae, she dropped photos in a stunning red dress. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty, flooding the comments section.

Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday exudes elegance in new PICS

Today, June 27, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures in a red dress paired with matching heels and a fabric rose necklace. She wore heart-shaped earrings and styled her hair in a bun. Ananya looked extremely glamorous in her dewy makeup and red lipstick, channeling her inner fashionista.

She was seen taking a mirror selfie, while in other pictures she posed stylishly with a cloth hanger in the background. In one snapshot, Ananya was captured with Call Me Bae director Collin D’Cunha.

In the caption, Ananya stated, “You can call her BAE (shushing face, hot pepper, wilted flower emoji).”

Have a look at Ananya’s post here!

Fan reactions to Ananya Panday’s fashionable look

Fans flocked to the comments section and conveyed their admiration for Ananya’s look. One person stated, “Wooow just look at you really soo beautiful looking @ananyapanday gorgeous,” while another user called her “Beauty in red.”

A fan questioned, “Ananya can we call you rose?” while a comment exclaimed, “OUR BAE.” Many others used red heart and fire emojis.

About Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The show revolves around Ananya Panday’s character and her journey as she is “downsized from heiress to hustler.” Joining her is a stellar ensemble cast comprising Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Mini Mathur, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra.

It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. The series is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

