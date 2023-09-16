Calorie: Anupam Kher's Punjab film wrapped; Grateful for Canada-India crew

The immense amount of hardwork and dedication that he puts in his movies is enough to introduce him. Anupam Kher, who has acted in several movies over the years, has developed a huge fan base with his flawless performances. Though the actor is 68 years old, his hardwork and enthralling performances don’t make him look like his age. The actor, who was busy in the preparation of his next movie, 540th project, today announced the wrap-up of the film’s shoot.

Anupam Kher finishes the shoot of his 540th project - Calorie

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the veteran actor shared a post to reveal the conclusion of his upcoming movie Calorie, which will mark his 540th project while appreciating and thanking the film’s crew. The actor captioned his post, “And it is #Wrap for me for #CalorieFilm! Thank you the wonderful crew from #Canada and #India for your love, warmth, patience and appreciation! It has been a great learning experience to be a part of this wonderful gem of a film! Till we meet again! Jai Ho! #540th #JoyOfMovies #Cinema.”

About Anupam Kher’s movie Calorie

Sharing the announcement of the movie’s shoot and pouring some details of the film, the Main Tera Hero actor shared an Instagram post and revealed that the film has been filming in Amritsar and Montreal. Stating that the movie is about a “human tragedy”, Anupam Kher captioned his post, “Happy to share that I have started the shoot of my 540th project! #Calorie is an Canadian film directed by critically acclaimed Canadian director #EishaMarjara and produced by #JoeBalass. The film is shot in Amritsar and Montreal! The script of this human tragedy tugged at my heart deeply. Some stories need to be told!”

Fans’ excitement levels soar as Anupam Kher wraps up Calorie’s shoot

As the veteran Bollywood actor announced the wrap-up of his 540th project, fans' excitement level became quite evident as they flooded the comment section of his post. While several fans showered him with love by sharing red heart emoticons, many admired him for his look in the movie too. “Oh God!! Anupama Ji u can adapt to any role. Look like Pakka sardarji”, “Sir, you are the most versatile actor”, and “Now that’s a perfect look! Suits u”, some of the comments read.

