Can Parineeti Chopra beat sister Priyanka Chopra in arm wrestling? Find out

On Saturday, July 31, actor hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram in order to interact personally with her fans. While strolling casually around a park in London, Parineeti candidly answered a few ‘cool questions’ of her followers. One of her inquisitive fans wished to know if the Saina star can beat her sister in arm wrestling. Parineeti Chopra quickly replied to the question admitting that the Mary Kom actor can beat her easily.

When her reply caught the attention of sister Priyanka Chopra, she openly challenged Parineeti for arm wrestling the next time they saw each other. Priyanka said, “Y don’t we try it the next time u’re home @parineetichopra”. A jovial Parineeti immediately responded to the challenge in the most quirky way. It appears that the Saina star is kind of scared to battle Priyanka Chopra. She aptly used a hilarious Nick Jonas gif to express the same.

Take a look at Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra’s hilarious banter here:

During the interactive session, when asked about her love for photography, Parineeti articulated, “I am one of those people who keeps clicking amazing pictures of my friends! But they click the worst pictures of me. This is an actual struggle guys. In other things, I actually want to learn photography professionally”. The actor also never a big no to piercing or getting inked.

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the black comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside . She is now gearing up for the shoot of director Ribhu Dasgupta’s yet untitled film. Speaking of Priyanka Chopra she had wrapped up her project Text For You earlier this year. In addition to this, Priyanka has been shooting for the film, Citadel in the UK in collaboration with Richard Madden.

