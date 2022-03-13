Can’t get enough of Vicky Kaushal as he enjoys a beautiful sunset on his balcony; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the cutest and good looking actors in Bollywood. He is in a happy space ever since he got married to Katrina Kaif. Their wedding pictures took social media by quite a storm and even today fans love it when Vicky and Katrina are spotted together or share a picture with each other. But today, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie of him looking dapper as the sunlight falls perfectly on his face. He also shared a video of him enjoying the sunlight.

In the first picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal wearing a black tee. The actor can be seen chilling on his home balcony as he is seated on his chair. Vicky clicks a selfie of him looking dapper as the sun perfectly sets and his face is shining bright under the setting sun. He is also wearing black sunglasses. In the next story, Vicky shared a video of him standing on the balcony again looking at the sunset as the beautiful AR Rahman song ‘Rehna Tu’ from Delhi 6 plays in the background. Sharing this video, Vicky wrote, ‘Can’t get enough of this sunset!’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen collaborating with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar’s Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will mark the Sardar Udham actor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar after Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Govinda Naam Tera is set to hit the screens on June 10 this year.

He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan.

