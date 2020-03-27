Can’t meet friends due to Coronavirus? Aamir Khan, Saif, Akshaye’s Dil Chahta Hai is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

Coronavirus lockdown has made us and our friends housebound. While so much negativity is floating around, today’s Pinkvilla Pick is Dil Chahta Hai, the story of 3 friends played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. It is surely going to make you feel better while missing your friends.

Coronavirus lockdown has compelled all of us to stay inside our homes and hence, we are all unable to meet our buddies. Living life without friends is one of the most difficult things and several Bollywood films have glorified friendships on screen. However, among the most entertaining films about friendship comes from Farhan Akhtar and it is , Akshaye Khanna and starrer Dil Chahta Hai. The 2001 rom-com was all about unconditional love and everlasting friendships.

Aakash, Sameer and Siddharth played by Aamir, Saif and Akshaye made a special place in all our hearts and Dil Chahta Hai remains one of the most special films of the past 2 decades. In times of Coronavirus lockdown, when you can’t go and meet your friends and are stuck inside the house, binging on this classic by director Farhan Akhtar is bound to make you feel better. Though there are several reasons why Aamir, Akshaye and Saif starrer is special, Pinkvilla Picks Dil Chahta Hai for you today because of these 5 special reasons.

1.Aamir, Saif and Akshaye as Aakash, Sameer and Sid captured the essence of friendship

Three friends who have gone through thick and thin together and have done goofy stuff in college suddenly get separated due to different ideologies towards love and life. However, their bond brings them together and this beautiful emotion was perfectly captured by actors Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan. Their bond on-screen, their fun Goa trip, their masti mazak with each other surely was considered the most IT thing back then. Surely, one of the reasons why you should watch Dil Chahta Hai amid quarantining.!

2. Saif Ali Khan’s comic timing

Saif as Sameer comes across as the most hilarious and surprising element in the story. His hilarious conversation with his psycho girlfriend, his flirtatious advances with a foreigner landing him in trouble in Goa and him actually falling in love with Sonali Kulkarni aka Pooja, everything had a comic and funny tinge to it. Sameer is that one guy in each friend circle whose leg gets pulled for the silly things he does but is among the most adorable friends. Saif gave a career-best performance back then and won our hearts as Sameer!

3. Aakash and Shalini’s bickering and love story:

Remember every group of friends has a guy/girl who always says that they will not fall in love? Aakash was that guy in Dil Chahta Hai and Aamir did a splendid job in portraying him on screen. Frivolous yet sincere, when he meets and falls in love with Shalini ( ) one can’t help but root for them to be a couple. The element of Aakash and Shalini’s love story fit perfectly in the story and that is one of the reasons why Dil Chahta Hai connected with everyone. Hence, we’d recommend that you watch it while staying at home amidst the lockdown!

4. Dil Chahta Hai’s amazing music

Who doesn’t remember dancing on top of tables on Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe while being in college or that feeling of falling in love with someone and crooning Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut or the first heartbreak number Tanhai from Dil Chahta Hai’s priceless album. Every song in the album had a story behind it and the perfect melodies of Shankar Ehsaan Loy matched with words of renowned lyricists just made the whole album even more special. We guarantee that if you watch Dil Chahta Hai during quarantine, you’ll end up humming all of the numbers!

5. The perfect messaging of everlasting friendship- Hum Dost The, Hai Aur Rahenge

We all may fight as much as we like with our friends, one thing is for sure, in this hour of crisis, all we care about is our friends’ safety. The same messaging is used perfectly in Dil Chahta Hai. Despite having a fight, Aakash comes back to be with his friend Sid when he needs him the most and we can bet that, the scene where Aamir and Akshaye hug it out in the end, will make you cry and miss your besties. Aakash saying ‘Hum Dost The, Hai Aur Rahenge’ is probably all of us amidst the Coronavirus scare!

Go ahead and binge on Dil Chahta Hai and we’re sure you’ll end up connecting with all your buddies post watching it! Tell us your review of the Farhan Akhtar directorial in the comments.

