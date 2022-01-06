Can’t wait to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan? Actor REVEALS name of his character in new PIC

Siddhant Chaturvedi won our hearts with his portrayal of MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from his acting skills which got him much praise, Siddhant also impressed fans with his dapper looks, as he became the nation’s crush overnight. The actor is quite active on social media where he often posts candid pictures and videos while fans keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Siddhant shared a new monochrome picture that has netizens swooning over him. Moreover, he also revealed an important detail about his upcoming film, Gehraiyaan.

In the picture shared by Siddhant, one can see him standing in front of a mirror, with a cup in his hand. As he poses shirtless, Siddhant smiles and flaunts his toned muscles in the monochromatic picture. Sharing this photograph, he shared the name of his character from Gehraiyaan in the mirror. It read, “Zain in the mirror…” So, we now know that Siddhant is playing a character called ‘Zain’ in the film. As soon as he shared the picture on the 'gram, fans flooded it with likes and comments.

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be soon seen in Gehraiyaan where the actor will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The Shakun Batra directorial will be releasing on a streaming platform on the 11th of February. Fans have been excitedly waiting to watch this interesting cast together ever since the teaser of the film came out a couple of weeks back. And now, Siddhant has shared a rather hot, shirtless picture on the ‘gram, and revealed the name of his character as well.

Yesterday, as Ananya Panday wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday, she shared the actress’ name on her Instagram stories. The name of Deepika’s character in the film is Aisha.

