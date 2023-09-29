‘Can we invite actors?’: Raees director Rahul Dholakia questions as Pakistani cricketers arrive for World Cup

The Indian film industry is a melting pot of talented artists who come from across the globe. From British actress Katrina Kaif to Sri Lankan model and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, there have been several global icons who made it big in the Hindi film industry and eventually settled down in India. Just like them, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also flew down to India. But sadly, due to protests against Pakistani citizens in the country, she had to return to her homeland. Now when Pakistani cricketers have arrived in India to play in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Raees director Rahul Dholakia questioned if Pakistani artists can also return to India.

Raees director Rahul Dholakia asks if Pak actors can be invited to India

After nearly seven years, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in India to be a part of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. On September 27, the team landed in Hyderabad and was given a warm welcome. Irked to see the Pakistani sportsmen in India, Raees director Rahul Dholakia questioned if Pakistani actors and artists can be now invited to perform in India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director penned, “Now that #Pakistani cricketers are officially here, can we also invite Pakistani actors to act in our films? Or Musicians to perform?”

In his tweet, the director refers to when the actress in his directorial movie was forced to return to Pakistan before even getting the opportunity to promote her film. Pak actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 with the action-romance movie Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, due to the Uri attack and the protests that followed, a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists in India. Hence, they had to be flown back. After that, it’s the first time that any Pakistani celeb has made its way into the country. Since the Pak cricket team is here, the director also wants artists and actors to be permitted to work and perform in India.

Apart from Mahira Khan, actors like Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar, among others, also had to return home amid increasing tension between both countries.

