Can you guess which Akshay Kumar film it is by a screenshot? Prove you're his big fan with THIS fun quiz

Known to be Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has been in the industry for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following. However, here's your chance to prove that you're his biggest fan ever. Take the fun quiz to find out.

If there is one superstar who has been entertaining the industry with his films for almost 3 decades, it is . The Khiladi of Bollywood has numerous films to his name and is quite a rage among various generations. From senior folks to teenagers to adults, everyone is an Akshay fan. His ability to take on his fears and nail stunts on the big screen is unmatchable. Not just this, his love for fitness and martial arts is what puts him in the league of top action stars in the country.

With his fans waiting eagerly to watch his upcoming actioner and spy thriller, Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, the excitement is through the roof. While many claim to know Khiladi Kumar well, here's your chance to prove it to us. Take this fun quiz about and prove that you're his biggest fan.

Go ahead and test your knowledge about Khiladi Kumar:

Over the past few months, Akshay has been doing his bit for the nation amid the COVID 19 pandemic. He also contracted COVID 19 over a month back and after recovering well, he returned home from the hospital. Since the wave of COVID 19 hit, Akshay and Twinkle Khanna have been doing their bit for people in need.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Laxmmii with Kiara Advani. Now, he has a couple of films lined up for release including Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom. In Bell Bottom, he will be seen essaying the role of the spy while in Sooryavanshi, he is playing a cop in Rohit Shetty's universe. He also has Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.

