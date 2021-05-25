Can you guess which Salman Khan film it is by a screenshot? Prove you're Bhai's biggest fan with THIS fun quiz

Salman Khan has entertained fans for over 3 decades with his action, comedy, charm and style. He is lovingly known as 'Bhai'. While many claim to be his biggest fans, only a few will be able to guess his films from just a screenshot. Take this fun quiz to know if you're his fan.

When it comes to naming an actor who has managed to climb the ladder of stardom over a career spanning over 3 decades, only comes to mind. The handsome star, who has ruled the hearts of millions of fans across the globe, is lovingly addressed as 'Bhai' by his lovers and his films continue to be a rage among them. From his debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi to his latest release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman has made audiences laugh, cry and smile at the same time.

There are many across the globe who claim to Salman's biggest fans and have watched, rewatched all his classics. However, among them, only a few can identify his films by just looking at the screenshot. And to prove that you're Salman's biggest fan, we have a fun quiz here. So, if you're still wondering how much you know Bhaijaan of Bollywood, go ahead and take this fun quiz about him and prove that you're his biggest fan.

Go ahead and test your knowledge about Salman Khan:

Meanwhile, his recent release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai managed to break several OTT records as it was released on Zee5 in India amid the COVID 19 pandemic. On the work front, Salman has several projects lined up including Tiger 3 with and Emraan Hashmi. We had recently revealed exclusively to our readers that Salman and Emraan will face off in Tiger 3 as it will showcase Indian Tiger Vs Pakistan's Tiger. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman also will be seen in Aayush Sharma's film Antim: The Final Truth as a Sikh Cop.

