Can you guess which Shah Rukh Khan film it is by a screenshot? Prove you’re a Jabra fan with THIS fun quiz

The undisputed king of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan has been in the industry for decades now and many claim to be his big fans. So, here's your chance to prove your eternal love for King Khan. Take the fun quiz to know where you stand in the list of SRK fans.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has continued to rule the hearts of movie lovers across the world, only comes to mind. The undisputed Badshah of Bollywood has ruled not just the box office but even the hearts of millions of fans across the world. From his romantic films to actioners, everything that Shah Rukh has been a part of has managed to strike a chord with viewers. His signature open arms pose to his naughty yet charming smile, everything about him has managed to leave fans spellbound. Several claim to be his biggest fans and called them a 'Jabra Fan'.

However, here's your chance to really prove it. Go ahead and guess his films from the screenshot in this fun quiz and claim your throne as his 'Jabra Fan'.

While Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero that released back in 2018, his future projects continue to make news. Several reports have claimed that the superstar may have many projects in the pipeline including the action film Pathan co-starring and John Abraham. Interestingly, it has been reported that Pathan may also have a crossover with Yash Raj Films Tiger 3 starring . This means that apparently, Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen together in a film again after Zero, even if it is briefly.

Currently, the superstar has been spending time at home with his family. He recently wished his fans on social media on the occasion of Eid and sent out a positive message amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

