Can you guess who features in Saba Pataudi's latest Instagram post? Sara, Ibrahim, Inaaya, Taimur or Jeh

The Pataudi clan has a handful of third generation kids and across several age groups. On Tuesday, Saba Pataudi put our Pataudi family knowledge to the test as she shared a photo on her Instagram Story. The picture was a childhood photo of one of her nieces or nephews.

Sharing the grainy photo, possibly taken from a film camera, she asked her fans and followers to guess who was in the picture. Saba is an aunt to brother Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the most recent family addition Jeh Ali Khan. Saba is also an aunt to sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Along with sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "Guess who?" Take a look:

Can you guess whose childhood photo is this? Well, if we had to take a guess, we would definitely say Sara Ali Khan. Let us know what's your guess in the comments section below.

On Instagram, Saba routinely shares childhood photos and unseen family photos. Her posts often feature her siblings as well as mum Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. She also shares rare moments of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and mum Sharmila Tagore. Her social media presence is truly a delight for fans of the Pataudi family.

