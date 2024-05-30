Can you imagine Raveena Tandon in Heeramandi? Actress shares her alluring look after fans request her to work with SLB; PIC

Raveena Tandon is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the 90s and continues to steal hearts with her charm and beauty. After being away from the limelight, the actress has been creating a mark with her powerful roles in web shows. Although the actress has worked with several big directors, but we have never seen her collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

After the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, fans have been in awe of the director, and in a recent AMA session held by Raveena, they expressed their desire to see her in an SLB project. Well, not only that, but they also want her to work with Diljit Dosanjh. Scroll down to read her reply.

Raveena Tandon fans ask her to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Diljit Dosanjh

Raveena Tandon held an Ask Me Anything session with her fans on Instagram. She was asked several questions by fans and the actress replied to each question. But the one request from a fan had our attention. The fan wrote, "Can we see u in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie or a Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh?"

Replying to this request, Raveena shared a picture of her in her Bombay Velvet look and wrote, “Yes eagerly waiting to do my first Punjabi film and would love to work with Diljit and so many more talented actors from the Punjabi industry.”

Replying about working in an SLP project, she replied, “You I would love to work with Sanjay..hopefully soon.” She then went on to ask her fans about the picture that she shared, that how do they like her Heeramandi look. She informed that it is from Bombay Velvet.

Raveena Tandon’s work front

Raveena Tandon is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar on the silver screen in Welcome To The Jungle. It is a sequel to the popular Welcome franchise and features an ensemble cast. The cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh, Jackie Shroff and more. Sanjay Dutt who was also a part of this film recently took an exit due to health issues. The film has already gone on floors and the announcement video has created hype.

