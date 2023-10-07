‘Can you not look this hot’: Mira Rajput can’t stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor’s good looks in latest PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to shell out major couple goals. One of the most loved celebrity couples, Shahid and Mira leave their fans gushing over them with their love-filled pictures, and posts for each other. Not just that, they often indulge in social media PDA and drop cute romantic comments on one another’s posts. Recently, Shahid Kapoor dropped a set of stunning pictures, in which he was dressed in an all-black outfit. Mira Rajput’s comment on his post is unmissable!

Mira Rajput drops a flirty comment on Shahid Kapoor’s latest photos in black outfit

A few hours ago, Shahid Kapoor dropped smoking hot pictures of himself. He donned a black vest coat with matching pants and was seen holding a matching blazer in his hand. He flaunted his new hairstyle and was also seen wearing dark sunglasses in a few pictures. "Kaala SHA kaala," wrote Shahid, while sharing the pictures. The photos not only left his fans swooning, but his wife Mira Rajput couldn't help but gush over his good looks either. She dropped a comment on the post that read, "Can you not look this hot…" Ishaan Khatter also dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

That's not all! Mira Rajput also shared Shahid's post on her Instagram story, and wrote, "I need this guy in my life."

Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput convinced him to do Kabir Singh

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor said that after watching Arjun Reddy, he absolutely loved it. His first reaction was that he won't do Kabir Singh as Vijay Deverakonda has already done a phenomenal job in Arjun Reddy. He said, "So I was like this guy has done his first film. I have worked in so many movies. The way he personifies this character, I don't know if I'll be able to because people have already seen me in many different characters. And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)'."

Speaking about Mira's reaction, he said, "She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh."

