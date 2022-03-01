Can you spot Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan in THIS rare, unseen photo?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are fans’ favourites too. Their loved ones remain eager to find out about their professional and personal lives. Ever since the two have grown up, they have attracted the limelight and are nothing less than a celebrity. Their fans go gaga over them ever since they were kids and wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, an unseen throwback photo has made rounds on the Internet. But can you find out young Aryan and Suhana in it?

The photo was shared by Aryan and Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba, daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chhiba. She took to the story section of Instagram to share an unseen and rare photo. The photo featured Aryan, Suhana and their cousins. The photo was nostalgic and definitely cute. Young Suhana was looking so adorable as she posed for the camera with all her swag. On the other hand, Aryan was a total stunner as he posed along with his cousins.

Take a look:

Speaking about Suhana Khan, she might soon make her OTT debut. Reportedly, Suhana is all set to star in Zoya Akhtar’s web film that will be based on the popular Archies comics and it is said that Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also be making their debut with Suhana.

To note, a few days ago, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed everyone that Aryan Khan will make his debut as a writer. “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development.

