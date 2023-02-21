Can you spot baby Hrithik Roshan in this 1982 timeless classic of Jeetendra?

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar began his acting career as a child actor. The supremely talented star made his acting debut in the 1980-released film Aasha, which featured yesteryear star Jeetendra in the lead role, in an uncredited appearance in a song sequence. Later he appeared in many popular films including Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas, and Bhagwaan Daada. However, netizens have now spotted Hrithik Roshan as a baby in a song sequence from the 1982-released Jeetendra starrer Apna Bana Lo. Baby Hrithik Roshan spotted in the 1982 timeless classic

Interestingly, film fanatics have spotted baby Hrithik Roshan in the popular 'Main hoon deewana' song sequence from the 1982-released classic film Apna Bana Lo. The song sequence features the leading man Jeetendra, who shakes leg with the supporting cast. Along with the main star cast of the film, a young Hrithik Roshan, who is hardly 6 or 7 years old, is spotted dancing with the yesteryear superstar and others. The fans are now going gaga over baby Hrithik's dance moves, and opined that his moves have always been simply flawless. Watch Hrithik Roshan's song sequence from the 1982-released film, below:

Hrithik Roshan's work front The celebrated star was last seen in Vikram Vedha, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same name, which hit the theatres in 2022. Hrithik Roshan delivered a stellar performance as Vedha in the film and was highly praised for giving his own touch to the iconic role which was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi. He is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which marks his reunion with director Siddharth Anand, after the massive successes of Bang Bang! and War. Hrithik Roshan is sharing the screen with popular actress Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film, which also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Later, he is expected to reunite with director Siddharth and Yash Raj Films for the sequel of War, which is reportedly titled War 2.

