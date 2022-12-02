Can you spot Priyanka Chopra cheering for Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea Film Festival? WATCH VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan, who was in a black suit paired with a black shirt, received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been trending ever since the teaser of Pathaan has released. Fans are super excited about the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Well, currently the actor is in Jeddah to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. Kajol, Priyanka Chopra were also seen in attendance. At the film festival, Shah Rukh received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry. However, amidst this, a video has gone viral which has set the internet on fire.
Blink and Miss:
In the video, the actress is sitting in the front row and cheering for the actor as he received the award. Priyanka wore a shimmery beige gown with huge sleeves. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and greeted the paparazzi with a namaste as she posed for them on the red carpet. Shah Rukh was in a black suit paired with a black shirt. Hindustan Times reported that during an interaction with the media, Shah Rukh talked about his upcoming film Pathaan and said that he wants to do Mission Impossible kind of films for the next 10 years.
Take a look here:
Another video is also trending in which Shah Rukh Khan sings a song for Kajol from their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Fans can be heard cheering for the celebs loudly.
Shah Rukh Khan’s work front:
Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Atlee's action thriller Jawan opposite Nayanthara. He is also working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.
Priyanka Chopra’s work front:
As per reports, the actress will be seen in Russo Brothers' web series Citadel on Amazon Prime and in two films: Ending Things and Love Again.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan croons DDLJ’s song for Kajol, recreates Raj-Simran magic at Red Sea International Film Festival