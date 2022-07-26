Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in this PIC from their childhood?

Childhood memories are special as it is the most amazing and priceless period of anybody's life. And. the childhood photos also hold a special place in anyone's heart as they bring several memories. Our Bollywood celebs are no different and their fans wait to see them as young. Today, we got our hands on a childhood photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others and we cannot stop looking at it. But can you spot them?

In the snap, one can spot young Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Zahaan Kapoor, and others. They all looked so cute together. The priceless photo was shared by Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Tulsi Kapoor on Instagram. Tulsi is the granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor and mostly stays away from the limelight. She also tagged Ranbir's wife and actress Alia Bhatt in the picture. To note, Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child together.

Check the photo here:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will feature in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama film, Brahmastra where he will share the screen space for the first time with his wife Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Next, he will also star in Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional front, he is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It serves as a successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to hit theaters on July 29.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is soon going to be a mother as she is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. They announced the good news in March this year.

