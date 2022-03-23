Can you spot Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan dancing behind Farah Khan & Anil Kapoor in this THROWBACK pic?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest stars of Bollywood currently. The actors enjoy a massive fan following and their fans love to see their pictures and videos on social media. Well, today Farah Khan, took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture featuring the Karan Arjun of BTown and we have to admit that this picture is pure gold. Even Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar are a part of this picture and it is clearly visible that these actors have been good friends for quite a long time now.

In the picture, we can see Farah Khan in white traditional attire. Her short hair and the way she is completely engrossed in dancing proves her love for dancing. Anil Kapoor looking dapper as always can be seen rocking in a black suit as he looks at Farah. But what caught our attention in this picture was the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar in the background. SRK clad in a blue shirt too seems to be enjoying his dancing. KJo smiles bright and Salman looks shocked. Sharing thisd pic, Farah wrote, “Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.. #dancelikenooneiswatching.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The stars recently shot the film in Delhi. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan he is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone. He also has Atlee’s untitled next.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to visit Mumbai for the next schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film; Details Inside