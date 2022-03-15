Can you spot Shibani Dandekar in Farhan Akhtar's adorable pics of their puppy?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of those couples that make us believe in love. The couple married in an intimate and quiet ceremony a few hours outside of Mumbai last month. Their stunning wedding photographs had our hearts skip a beat and truth be told, we are still not over them! The duo has always been quite vocal about their relationship on social media and don’t shy away from posting cute lovey-dovey pictures with each other. This time around, Farhan did so with a furry twist. He shared some pictures of his puppy and in the pics, we could also spot Shibani.

The post absolutely had us go aww because it was just too cute. We could see Farhan and Shibani’s furry companion sitting on the sofa, comfortably squeezed into the small space along with Shibani. Yep, doggos and their antics! While Shibani wasn’t fully visibly, the pup could be seen quite comfortable with his mother, sleeping soundly. Along with the picture, Farhan wrote, “Don’t worry @shibanidandekar, we’ll fit. #tystagram." Shibani reacted to the post and commented, “She doesn’t give you much of a choice.” Other fans assembled and flooded the comment section as they gushed about their pet’s cuteness.

Check Farhan's post:

To note, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar dated each other for almost 4 years before they tied the knot. The couple had a vow-exchange ceremony that was attended by big names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Ashutosh Gowariker among others. They kept the wedding as simple as possible. On February 21, they registered their wedding and hosted a party for their friends and family at their house in Mumbai.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were all shine and sparkle at their wedding party; See New Pics