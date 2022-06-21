Can you spot young Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with Dharmendra in this THROWBACK pic?

It was a treat for Deol family fans as Bobby Deol shared a perfect throwback photo on Sunday. The photo featured Dharmendra holding a baby Bobby Deol in his arms, while a young Sunny Deol is standing behind the veteran actor. Right on the left of Dharmendra, one can see his first wife Prakash Kaur. The picture also featured Dharmendra’s daughters Vijayta Gill and Ajeeta Chaudhri.

While sharing the post on Instagram, Bobby Deol wrote, "Papa my love my world so blessed to be your son. Happy Papa’s day". As soon as he posted the snap, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. In addition to this, Dharmendra too commented, "Love you my kids. Jeet Raho".

On the work front, Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of Aashram 3 and his avatar is being loved by all. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan spoke about how education is very important for any individual who wishes to enter Bollywood. Bobby feels that if their career in the glam world does not work, then they at least have their degree to do something else. Bobby reveals that his son is studying business management and he wants him to complete his education first before becoming an actor as he has gone through that being a star’s son.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are all set to work together. "The baap of action - Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff are teaming up on a dhamakedaar action entertainer.The film goes on floors within a month with a marathon schedule. The movie will be shot at multiple locations, including a studio in Mumbai," revealed a source close to the development.

