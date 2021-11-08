Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala writes about her ‘arduous journey of treatment’; Shares throwback PICS

Cancer survivor Manisha Koirala took to Instagram and shared a post about her journey with regards to cancer treatment in an awareness post. Manisha shared several pictures from the times when she was battling cancer and paid her respect to those who succumb to the battle. Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. After a long fight, she was declared cancer-free by 2015. She was in the US for six months as a part of her treatment. Manisha in her post mentioned that she wants to spread awareness of the disease and tell hopeful stories about cancer survivors.

Manisha wrote in the post, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. ‘I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.’ I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it. We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Let’s be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you.”

In a previous chat with HT, Manisha spoke about her journey through diagnosis and treatment. She said, “When I came out at the other end if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing the joy in small things”.

