Like candies? You'll adore Mira Rajput's cute lavender mini dress look

Mira Rajput is a slayer and she always makes heads turn with her fashion game. The star wife is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to make her fans and followers go gaga over her gorgeous and stunning pictures. Well, Shahid Kapoor’s wifey often shares a glimpse from her trips and also posts lovely pictures with her star husband and their fans love to see them. Today, yet again Mira set the internet on fire with her looking total cuties in a lavender mini dress.

In the picture, we can see Mira Rajput standing cutely as the sun shines brightly on her face. She is glowing in this lavender coloured mini sweater dress with oversized sleeves. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her look by pairing sports shoes below. Mira went contract with her sling bag colour as she paired a yellow coloured sling bag with her dress and also carried a light brown fur bag in one hand. The star wife looked cutely into the camera and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Always carry snacks.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor, he will soon be seen in Jersey that is the official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film. Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid in this one. The film was all set to release in December last year but due to the theatres being shut and the rising cases of COVID-19, the makers decided to push the release. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner and Raj & DK's web series.

