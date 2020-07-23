Candle4SSR: Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra lights a candle remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Mukesh Chhabra, director of Dil Bechara has recently paid his tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. Check out the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire country. It has been more than a month since the late actor left for his heavenly abode but fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone. Moreover, certain sections of people are also demanding a probe on Sushant’s case. Among them is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy who had appointed a lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to look into the entire matter.

The latter had urged Sushant’s fans to light a candle and take part in a peaceful digital protest on 22nd July. Numerous netizens including a few celebs like and the MS Dhoni star’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took part in the protest. Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput by lighting a candle and shared a picture of the same on social media too. The movie marks the late actor’s last appearance on the silver screen.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the romantic drama is all set to be released on 24th July 2020 on an OTT platform. It marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as well as the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The trailer of the movie has received tremendous response from the audience and so has its songs like Taare Ginn and Khulke Jeene Ka. The music for the movie has been composed by AR Rahman.

