#Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as she takes part in peaceful digital protest
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the investigations, debates, and other topics revolving around the late actor haven’t ended yet. We all remember Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, a lawyer who was being appointed by former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy to look into Sushant’s case. A day back, he had urged the MS Dhoni star's fans to take part in a peaceful protest on 22nd July 2020 and light a candle while remembering the latter at 8 pm.
While numerous people took to social media and paid their tributes to the late actor, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also did the same and shared a post on Instagram. And now, Kangana Ranaut who has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has lit a candle remembering him and thereby taking part in the digital peace protest. Her team has shared a picture on Twitter along with the caption that reads #CandleforSSR.
Check out the tweet below:
#Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/GLhmo1VStw
— Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020
(Trigger Warning)
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire nation. While it has been already reported that the late actor ended his life, many people find it hard to believe that he could take such a drastic step. A few sections of people have also sensed foul play in the entire matter and have urged a CBI probe regarding Sushant’s case. His last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. It is scheduled for an OTT release on 24th July 2020.
If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
