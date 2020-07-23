  1. Home
#Candle4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans continue to seek justice as digital protest rakes in over 1 MN tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from different parts of the world like Qatar, USA, Malayasia and India came together to take part in a digital protest that flooded Twitter. See reactions below.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are making sure that they leave no stone unturned as they continue to demand justice for the late actor who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. Since the 34-year-old actor's demise there has been a certain kind of unrest in Bollywood as the case continues to be under the investigation of the Mumbai Police. On Wednesday, many fans from different parts of the world like Qatar, USA, Malayasia and India came together to take part in a digital protest. Carried out under the hashtag Candle4SSR, the protest saw fans and netizens light a candle in memory of Sushant. 

Along with that many fans also demanded for a CBI enquiry. Ankita Lokhande, Mukesh Chhabra, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and even politician Subramanian Swamy lit a candle to pay tribute to the actor. As of Thursday morning, #Candle4SSR already had raked in over 1 million tweets. Right from kids to senior citizens, fans flooded Twitter and remembered the actor.  

Take a look at Twitter posts of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from around the world as part of #Candle4SSR: 

