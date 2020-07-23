Candle4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans continue to seek justice as digital protest rakes in over 1 MN tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from different parts of the world like Qatar, USA, Malayasia and India came together to take part in a digital protest that flooded Twitter. See reactions below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are making sure that they leave no stone unturned as they continue to demand justice for the late actor who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020. Since the 34-year-old actor's demise there has been a certain kind of unrest in Bollywood as the case continues to be under the investigation of the Mumbai Police. On Wednesday, many fans from different parts of the world like Qatar, USA, Malayasia and India came together to take part in a digital protest. Carried out under the hashtag Candle4SSR, the protest saw fans and netizens light a candle in memory of Sushant.

Along with that many fans also demanded for a CBI enquiry. Ankita Lokhande, Mukesh Chhabra, , Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and even politician Subramanian Swamy lit a candle to pay tribute to the actor. As of Thursday morning, #Candle4SSR already had raked in over 1 million tweets. Right from kids to senior citizens, fans flooded Twitter and remembered the actor.

Take a look at Twitter posts of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans from around the world as part of #Candle4SSR:

Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed." Raise Your voice, And Keep Asking For Justice Till we get It.#Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/tqshlLghD4 — Rahul Kashyap (@FindRK) July 23, 2020

Thank u so much sir.

We are one Team we are fighting against crime. We are with u until we get justice..#Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/OGWYxPaUG9 — Akhil Bhatia (@AkhilBhatia20) July 22, 2020

No one can replace you

No one can forget you

Always remember in prayers #Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/oiBmmcB9Ct — Dev S hukum (@DevShukum) July 23, 2020

Justice and CBI for Sushant..#Candle4SSR

Sushant fan from Malaysia pic.twitter.com/q2dX5xNbuI — Indra Kuppusamy (@neehalesh) July 23, 2020

May we get Justice For You

May you get Justice for You

I know you are communicating through minds of millions of people

Keep shining STAR#Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/a9dyimziNJ — Vinita_T43 (@T43Vinita) July 23, 2020

#Candle4SSR

For this innocent soul we will fight till the justice will be served pic.twitter.com/jD0KseCFBc — Muskaan786 (@Muskaan7863) July 23, 2020

When I was lighting candles my son asked me why are you lighting candles mamma? I told him becoz Im gonna pray for Uncle SSR's soul be rest in peace an then suddenly he said let me pray for him first #Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/v1W46RZeyJ — Oyir (@Oyir14) July 22, 2020

There have been so many cover ups,

It's time for the real_ not reel justice. #Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/mHLFfFKHmI — Anurag (@imarg02) July 22, 2020

My uncle who is 80 years old, he wants justice for Sushant. He says Sushant won't rest in peace until he gets justice. He sent me this video to be a part of this protest #Candle4SSR pic.twitter.com/5VDmMwQtvd — Alka Mahindru (@MahindruAlka) July 22, 2020

