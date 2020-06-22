Cannes 2020: Kangana Ranaut is giving boss lady vibes as she gears up for virtual India Pavilion red carpet

As Kangana Ranaut attended the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at Cannes 2020, she was seen slaying in her formal outfit.

The COVID 19 outbreak has taken a toll on the entire world and we have been introduced to a new normal now. Not only we all have been forced to stay in our house, but the entertainment industry has also been moving to the digital platforms for releasing their movies. And now, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will also be held online this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had inaugurated the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020 today.

As was also a part of this first online edition of Cannes Film Market, she decided to slay it her virtual red carpet appearance. Her team also shared pictures of the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s attending the red carpet event from her home. Wearing an all white attire with a t-shirt, trousers and stylish blazer, Kangana was certainly giving major boss lady vibes. In another picture, the Queen actress was seen sitting in front of a laptop and was flaunting a flawless smile. Her team captioned the images as, “#KanganaRanaut serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at #Cannes2020.”

Take a look at Kangana’s virtual red carpet look for Cannes 2020:

Talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress is currently working on Vijay directorial Thalaivi wherein she will essay the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides, she will also be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.

Credits :Instagram

