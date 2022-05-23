Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari on being a Mani Ratnam heroine, authentic mistakes & meltdown over OTT release.

Among the many female powerhouses that have graced the red carpet at Cannes this year, one of them has been Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress has made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival representing a global smartphone brand. But she not only walked the red carpet, but also talked about her experiences as an actor.

At the India Pavilion of Cannes Film Festival’s Marche Du Film, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about making authentic mistakes. Speaking about representing India, Aditi said, "When you come to a place like Cannes, then it’s a huge responsibility. Your whole country is watching you. But I feel all the more it is so important to be yourself. I want my mistakes to be authentic mistakes so that I can live with them. I don’t want to do silly things just because somebody puts pressure on me."

The actress also touched upon her career as an actor and why she always aspired to become a Mani Ratnam heroine. "While growing up, I watched so many Mani Ratnam films, and I wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine. Mani sir is my favourite. I will work with him a million times… He really made me believe that dreams do come true. He is like a mentor, a parent to me. He might feel that I have not learnt anything, but I have learned a lot by just being around him. I also feel as an actor, it is so important to be a five-year old on set," Aditi remarked.

The actress added that language holds no barrier in enjoying films. She also went on to reveal that she had a "meltdown" when one of her films was set to release on a streaming platform instead of the cinemas. The actress was referring to her Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum.

Reminiscing, Aditi said, "It was a very special Malayalam film and I was playing a mute girl. I was so excited for its theatrical release. I wept loudly. They (the makers) took my view into consideration, but I realised that I can’t put producers under stress. Then I saw the magic of OTT. I was getting messages from everywhere, and I realised that the medium is not important."

