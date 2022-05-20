Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace in an ivory Sabyasachi saree at the festival

Cannes 2022 kick-started on May 17 and this time, the prestigious film festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche du Cinema. Just a few moments back, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari also joined the list of celebrities at Cannes 2022 Film Festival. While actor Deepika Padukone is on jury duty this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, and several other Indian celebrities are a part of the Indian delegation led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur.

Aditi made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, this year, and photographs of her appearance from the prominent event are out. Aditi Rao looked graceful in a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari designed by Sabyasachi. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress paired her outfit with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The actress donned bold makeup with red lips and tied her hair in a bun. She looked absolutely stunning in her second look from the festival.

Take a look:

Aditi Rao Hydari’s debut at Cannes 2022

The actress made her debut on the red carpet wearing a chic co-ord set. For accessories, Aditi chose a pair of silver polygon hoop earrings. She even shared photos from the French Riviera and wrote, "Making my cinematic debut from the glorious French Riviera (sic)."

Aditi on attending the prestigious film festival

Before heading to Cannes 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari shared her excitement over making her debut. The actress earlier told IANS, "I am nervous because I am not nervous yet... But I am very, very excited and I hope that I can keep that excitement and enjoy the whole process. I hope this time which is so magical and exciting. I was supposed to go the year that the lockdown happened. So, now I am going and this is my first time."

